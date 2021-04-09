The abdication of Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain after the death of her husband, Duke Philip of Edinburgh, is hardly possible. This opinion on Friday, April 9, was expressed by those interviewed by the agency. Reuters British experts.

So the historian of the royal family Hugo Vickers assures that the queen will not abdicate.

“There is every reason to believe that she is in good health, so that with a successful coincidence of circumstances, the Queen will continue to be the head of state as long as possible,” he said.

The researcher of the ruling Windsor dynasty Robert Lacey agrees with him. In his opinion, the queen can only slightly retire, and Crown Prince Charles and Prince William (second in line of succession to the throne – Ed.) Will more often participate in various events. However, the queen, he stressed, “will definitely remain on the throne.” In addition, the agency’s interlocutors pointed out that “Elizabeth II, being a deeply religious person and the head of the Church of England, considers the oath (to rule to the last breath – Ed.), Which she took at the coronation, as unbreakable.”

Elizabeth II ascended the throne in 1952 at the age of 25 after the death of her father, King George VI. In September 2015, she broke the record for Queen Victoria, who ruled for 64 years from 1837 to 1901, for the length of her tenure on the throne, and after the death of King Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand in 2016, Elizabeth II became the longest reigning monarch. She will turn 95 on April 21.

Prince Philip passed away on April 9 at the age of 99. In two months he was supposed to be 100 years old. In connection with the death of the prince, national mourning was declared in Great Britain.

The Dukes of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton emphasized that the death of Prince Philip was a great grief for the entire royal family. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson noted not only the service of Prince Philip to the monarchy and Great Britain, but also his loyalty to his wife and family.