British expert in infectious diseases detonates a surprise for the muzzle

A number of leading British and American scientists have expressed that it is likely that masks will continue to be used “for years to come” if the Corona virus continues to spread or new viruses emerge.

Professor Graham Medley, an infectious disease expert at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and a member of the Emergency Scientific Advisory Group (SAGE), said that masks may continue to be used within the next five years “due to habit.”

The chief scientific advisor in the United Kingdom, Sir Patrick Vallance, added that masks may continue to be used in the coming winter, even if all adults in the UK are vaccinated against Covid-19.

Sir Patrick said that the British government will maintain a set of precautionary measures after the lifting of restrictions on the map and activities in some areas, and among them could be maintaining the obligation to wear protective masks in public places, according to a report published by Al Arabiya Net.

He suggested British scientists also that citizens may have to follow the measures known as “baseline” of precautionary measures indefinitely, even after the completion of vaccination campaigns.

The British emergency scientific advisory group SAGE said that maintaining some physical distancing measures “is almost certain to save many lives and reduce the risk and burden on the capabilities of health care homes”.

Wearing protective masks was made mandatory for the first time while on public transportation in June and later in stores and other covered and closed places, after heated discussions about whether using protective masks actually slows the spread of the virus.

In the United States, the chief medical advisor and infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauchi, warned that everyone will be forced to continue using protective masks until next year.

Professor Medley expressed his belief that it is likely that covering the face will continue as a measure against respiratory viruses in general, not just the emerging corona virus, but within five years, if Corona virus 3 appears, face masks will return directly.

Professor Medley explained that while current evidence indicates that using masks may only reduce transmission by a small percentage, this effect when multiplied across an entire population can have a significant impact.

Prof Medley added, “Personally, I would not be surprised to see people wearing face masks in the future in crowded or covered places for years to come. Of course it is not known whether governments will impose this measure in the future or not.”