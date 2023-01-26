Home page World

Followed for minutes, then pushed: Matt Hancock was attacked. He was Minister of Health for much of the coronavirus pandemic.

London/Munich – Former British Health Secretary Matt Hancock was insulted and attacked by a man on a London subway. According to reports, the 61-year-old was a corona denier. The police arrested the perpetrator. This was reported by the PA news agency on Wednesday (January 25), citing the security forces.

The perpetrator is said to have followed Hancock for minutes, then sat down next to him on the subway and pushed him. The former minister was not injured in the incident. The British Newspaper Daily Mail According to the alleged perpetrator, it is said to be a known spreader of coronavirus conspiracy theories.

Hancock is also not the first politician to become acquainted with the perpetrator. He is said to have harassed former health minister Sajid Javid and medical advisers Chris Whitty and Jonathan Van-Tam about their role in fighting the pandemic.

Like both ntv.de, Spiegel.de and the Daily Mail reported unanimously, a video of the incident is said to exist. The perpetrator apparently recorded this himself. He repeatedly referred to Hancock as a “murderer” in the video.

After attack in London subway: spokesman for Hancock reacts

Hancock’s spokesman said the politician rarely witnessed such behavior. It is important to “stop the unfounded misinformation that causes so much damage”.

Hancock was in office for much of the pandemic, ultimately resigning for breaking self-imposed social distancing rules. Most recently, the 44-year-old was suspended by the conservative parliamentary group because of his participation in the British TV jungle camp. (mbr with dpa)