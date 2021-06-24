The Cadillacs were in various places on the estate and were covered in a thick layer of dust when they were found, but otherwise appear to be in very complete and rust-free condition. Even the interiors of the older cars seem almost undamaged, as can be read on classic site Hagerty.

During the Clowes Nashauction, fourteen Cadillacs from the estate are up for auction. The highlights for enthusiasts include a 1954 Fleetwood 75, a 1956 Fleetwood 75 and a trio of 1959 Fleetwood limos with their iconic corner fins and bullet-shaped taillights. The winning bid will be announced on 5 July.

Prices could remain relatively low as the cars have never been registered in Europe and there is no paperwork involved. Unfortunately, it is not known why the owner of the estate decided to buy American cars without ever driving them, nor why the cars and the estate are now being sold.