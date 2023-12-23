British musician Olly Alexander has signed a call saying only the Israeli “apartheid regime” is responsible for the violence in the Middle East. Alexander is supposed to sing at the ESC, the BBC is under pressure

Dhe musician Olly Alexander is supposed to represent Great Britain at the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) next year – there is now criticism of his appointment. The Israeli embassy in London accused the 33-year-old of signing a pro-Palestinian letter. For example, a letter from a queer alliance states that current events are merely an escalation of the Israeli state's “apartheid regime.”

“Especially in these times, the BBC's decision to send a participant to the ESC who supports such partisan views on Israel and uses such dehumanizing language for Israelis is a major cause for concern,” criticized embassy spokeswoman Orly Goldschmidt. She accused the British broadcaster BBC of once again failing to fulfill its obligation to be impartial.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism organization also criticized the decision. “If almost seven in ten British Jews are afraid to express their identity in public, he must not be the person who represents our country,” the organization wrote on the short messaging service X (formerly Twitter).

The BBC announced a week ago that Olly Alexander would represent Great Britain at the ESC 2024 in Malmö, Sweden. The artist has appeared in the series “It's a Sin” and has been making music under the band name Years & Years for a long time. The BBC and he have not yet commented on the criticism, as the Times newspaper wrote on Friday.