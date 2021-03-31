British Special Forces (SAS), which have a training base in Kenya, traveled to Palma in Mozambique to search for those missing from the ISIS attack on this port city on the Indian Ocean.

At least 60 to 100 foreigners are dead or missing, after a jihadist group attack that has been over the city of 75,000 inhabitants for six days, near a liquefied gas platform of the French oil company Total. Other French special forces are on the scene. They are based in Djibouti and fight terrorists in the Mali desert.

At least three members of the SAS are in northern Mozambique looking for a missing british, following an attack on a convoy fleeing Islamist militants from a fortified hotel in the city. They were deployed in recent days from Nairobi, where the regiment has a base for training in killer warfare.

The British SAS is one of the best-trained special forces in the world. In 2000, SAS D Squadron was training in Kenya, when it was deployed for an emergency rescue operation in Sierra Leone, after five British soldiers and their local translator were taken as hostages by the rebels.

Two years ago a member of the SAS passing through Nairobi became involved in the rescue of the hostages and the fighting when jihadists attacked a shopping center in the city of Nairobi.

Inhabitants evacuated from the city of Palma, in Mozambique, arrive on a humanitarian flight to Pemba, after the attack by jihadists. Photo: AFP

The missing Brit

Phil Mawer, from Somerset, is the only British man still missing, following the siege of the Amarula Lodge hotel in the city of Palma, which supplies Africa’s largest gas project. According to security sources, the soldiers traveled lightly and depend on South African mercenaries for their operation.

A team of pilots from the Dyck Advisory Group, with their helicopters and contracted by the Mozambican government, has assumed the task of search for survivors of the attack while government forces try to retake the city.

Mawer, who is believed to be 50 years old, was in a convoy of 17 vehicles, which was ambushed when he fled the hotel complex on Friday night. He was in one of the seven cars that got over the ambush of the militants.

The whereabouts of the other ten cars are unknown and a group of about 100 people, mostly expats, who stayed at the hotel. The Brit is the manager in Mozambique for RA International, a Dubai-based company that provides accommodation for expatriate workers.

Mawer’s employers confirmed that his last communication with him was last Friday afternoon, after which he was part of a convoy of vehicles that left the Amarula Lodge. Since then they have no more news.

Among the survivors of the convoy was Nick Alexander, who has dual British-South African citizenship. He hid in dense bushes with two colleagues, until they were airlifted to safety on Sunday. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack, the first to target expatriates, in an insurgency that gripped them in 2017.

Criticism of the oil company Total

As the searches for survivors continued after six days of fighting, which left the streets littered with decapitated corpses, the French energy giant Total was charged with refusing to provide fuel, from its nearby $ 20 billion gas operation, for the rescue mission.

The ISIS attack began last Wednesday, hours after Total announced that it was resuming operations at its liquefied natural gas plant. Many of the contract workers had just arrived in Mozambique to prepare the homes of the French company staff.

This Wednesday, after almost a week of fierce fighting, the rebel insurgents, armed with automatic rifles, machine guns and mortars, they still control about half of Palma, where government offices and banks are located.

In front of the port of the city of Pemba, in Mozambique, inhabitants await the arrival of relatives from Palma, besieged by jihadists. Photo: AFP

Humanitarian crisis

The violence has deepened the humanitarian crisis caused by the insurgency that began in 2017. Thousands of the city’s 55,000 residents have fled to nearby Tanzania and turned up on foot in the provincial capital of Pemba, 225 miles to the south.

“A large number of people are fleeing through the bushes, with nothing, nothing for the clothes they are wearing,” said Lola Castro, WFP regional director. “This humanitarian crisis is not going to disappear, it is increasing,” he warned.

“The streets of Palma are deserted, except for the sporadic shooting by the rebels,” said Lionel Dyck, head of the Dyck Advisory Group, whose helicopter gunships have spent the last year in Mozambique supporting the police fighting the insurgents.

“It’s actually pretty scary on the ground. It’s chaos because there is no real control yet and there will be no control for some time, “said Dyck, a retired colonel in the Zimbabwean army.

“We are fighting people on the ground and at the same time looking for stragglers,” explained the former South African military man. “As we fly over areas, we look for people hiding in the bush. We can use our squirrel helicopters and go out to pick up the civilians and transfer them to a friendly base, “he concluded.

