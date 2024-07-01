British Election | The standard of living collapsed, taxation got tougher and you can’t even see a doctor – and that’s not even all that disgusts the British

The British Labor Party campaigned in the suburb of Peterborough in June. Mary Skyers in the foreground and MP candidate Andrew Pakes behind her.

The British Conservative Party is predicted to suffer a crushing defeat in the July parliamentary elections. The Labor Party is coming to power. Populism is offered by Brexiteer Nigel Farage. HS correspondent Annamari Sipilä followed the campaigning at the polling stations.

Peterborough/ Sawston/ Clacton-on-Sea/ London

If lives in the East of England in the city of Peterborough, you should take extra good care of your teeth.

It is almost impossible to find time for public dental care.

“People of Polish background go to the dentist in Poland. I have also met a Ukrainian who goes to Ukraine to take care of his teeth”, the parliamentary candidate Andrew Pakes tells.