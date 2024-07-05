British Election | The new Prime Minister Starmer started, a beaten Sunak apologized

British elections|Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who lost the election, resigned on Friday. Sunak went to Buckingham Palace to ask the king to resign. After that, the new Prime Minister Keir Starmer stepped into the spotlight.

Britain’s the new Labor Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his Victoria-their wives arrived at their Downing Street official residence on Friday afternoon to the applause of supporters on the street.

Only a moment before, the couple had visited the king.

Starmer gave his first speech as Prime Minister in Downing Street. Right from the start, Starmer gave to his predecessor To Rishi Sunak recognition for his hard work.

Starmer’s speech was short. He promised that work on the reforms will start immediately. However, the change is not achieved quickly by pressing a button.

“You have given us a clear mandate. Our task is to work so that the work produces results.”

Starmer promised that his government’s primary mission is to serve.

Britain’s Conservative Prime Minister Sunak, who lost Thursday’s parliamentary election, had said goodbye at Downing Street’s official residence earlier on Friday.

“I’m sorry,” Sunak said in his short speech in front of the official residence.

He addressed his words to the voters as well as to the Conservative Party, which had been driven into a crevasse.

Outgoing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to the press at Downing Street official residence in London.

Sunak said he gave his all, but the voters gave gave a sign that the government must change.

“Your anger and disappointment have been heard. I take responsibility.”

Sunak said he would also resign from the leadership of the Conservative Party once a successor has been found.

Next Having experienced a crushing election defeat, Sunak and his wife went a short distance to Buckingham Palace to ask the king From Charles break up.

The former after the prime minister left the king, Labor leader Keir Starmer arrived with his wife Victoria.

Because Labor won the election, the king appointed Starmer as the new prime minister and government-former.

After the palace meeting, Starmer and his wife left in a motorcade for their new official residence in Downing Street.

The new Prime Minister of Great Britain, the leader of the Labor Party, Keir Starmer, went to meet King Charles.

The ministerial appointments of the new government are scheduled to be heard later on Friday.