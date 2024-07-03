British Election | The British will vote today, at least follow these five election tips

British elections|British election day is Thursday, and the results will start raining early Friday Finnish time. HS put together a list of things to follow.

in Britain parliamentary elections will be held on Thursday. Voting ends at 22:00 local time, i.e. at midnight Finnish time.

After that, door-to-door surveys will be announced. At the same time, the counting of votes begins in each of the country’s 650 constituencies.

When Finns wake up to work on Friday morning, the general outline of the British election result should already be clear.

What should be followed in the election results? HS compiled a list of five points to help.

1. Will the Labor Party win?

At least according to opinion polls by the British Labor Party will almost certainly win the election.

The centre-left Labor is the sister party of the Finnish Dems. Labor’s color is red.

If Labor wins, Britain will move slightly to the left. At the same time, the conservative party’s reign of more than 14 years will end.

Labor leader Keir Starmer – the probable future prime minister – has however warned against taking the election victory as a certainty. The fear is that people will not vote.

Labor leader Keir Starmer is a matter-of-fact former lawyer, according to whom election victory should not be considered certain in advance.

2. How big is the profit?

There are 650 seats in the House of Commons of the British Parliament. Thus, 326 seats are enough to win the election.

The more seats the winning party collects, i.e. MPs, the bigger majority it gets in the lower house.

In Britain, there has been talk during the early summer that the Labor Party could be about to take the British lead, i.e. the “super majority”. Then it will be easy for the new government to run through its legislation.

Labor has been predicted to grab even more than 450 seats.

The yardstick can hold the 1997 election when a Labor party member Tony Blair won his first election. Then Labor got more than four hundred MPs and the Conservatives got less than two hundred.

No Labor leader has been able to lead his party to a general election victory since Tony Blair. Blair won no less than three times: 1997, 2001 and 2005.

3. Are the Conservatives shrinking?

The popularity of conservatives is crawling in the lowlands.

There may be humiliation and the shrinking of the parliamentary group to a raisin: not even all the ministers of the current government can be sure that their place will be preserved.

Even the prime minister Rishi Sun too the place can be noisy. Sunak’s fate will be revealed around 6 a.m. Finnish time on Friday morning.

Right before the election, the former prime minister came to give the conservative campaign a boost Boris Johnson.

Rishi Sunak became the leader of the Conservative Party in the autumn of 2022, when the term of the then Prime Minister Liz Truss was just beginning. At the same time, Sunaki became prime minister.

4. Will Farage finally get through?

The one who pushed Britain’s exit from the EU, i.e. Brexit Nigel Farage tries for the eighth time for the British Parliament. He is running in the South East of England for the constituency of Clacton.

Farage’s party is the right-wing populist Reform UK. It eats away at conservative votes.

However, it is difficult for small parties to succeed because the election method favors the big ones.

One MP is elected from each constituency. The winner is the one who gets the most votes. The voices of others go to waste, so to speak.

Former member of the European Union and well-known Brexiteer Nigel Farage ran for the Reform UK party’s parliamentary candidate at the beginning of June.

5. Will Labor roll over the Scottish nationalists?

In Scotland, it is interesting to see if the Labor Party will now beat the Scottish National Party (SNP).

The previously superior SNP has suffered a crisis of leadership and credibility.

The SNP supports Scottish independence, which Labor opposes. Scotland also has its own parliament and extensive self-government.

In England, it is interesting whether the small liberal democratic party will increase its number of seats. The pro-EU Liberal Party eats up conservative votes in the prosperous and educated southern regions.

543 MPs are elected from England, 57 from Scotland, 32 from Wales and 18 from Northern Ireland. The division of constituencies has changed since the December 2019 elections.