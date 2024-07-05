British Election | Nigel Farage, the father of Brexit, finally got into parliament

British elections|Britain’s most famous Brexiteer Nigel Farage was finally elected to the British Parliament. The disaffected and angry put their hope in Farage again.

Britain’s the parliamentary elections have been victorious for the Labor Party, but they are also victorious for the right-wing populist Reform UK party.

The election night celebrants included Nigel FarageBritain’s most prominent Brexiteer and head of Reform UK.

Farage was finally elected to the House of Commons in the British Parliament. No less than seven previous failed attempts were accumulated.

“There is a huge hole in the centre-right of British politics and I intend to fill it”. Farage said in his victory speech early Friday morning.

Nigel Farage was a candidate in the Clacton constituency in South East England. The picture shows campaign material.

In the year Farage, born in 1964, worked as a member of the European Union, or MEP, for more than 20 years.

His trademark was straightforward EU negativity. In the EU Parliament, Farage planted the British flag on his desk and demanded that Britain return to being an independent state.

The button, which started from the margins, grew stronger over the years and reached more and more listeners in Britain. EU negativity became mainstream, which even conservatives began to follow.

Farage’s life’s work was fulfilled in June 2016.

Conservative Prime Minister David Cameron organized the EU referendum. The majority of voters ended up in favor of Brexit.

Britain left the EU in January 2020, and the transition period also ended at the end of the same year.

For a while it already seemed that British politics would get rid of Farage at the same time. After all, he had already achieved his most important goal.

Now, however, Farage has popped back up like a cesspool. He received by far the most votes from the Clacton constituency: 21,225.

During the prime minister’s question hours, he will be a thorn in the side of the new prime minister Keir Starmer’s in the flesh – at least if we discuss future EU cooperation, immigration or illegal routes of future migration.

“I’m going to attack Labour,” Farage promised when passage was secured.

Equally, Farage is likely to annoy the conservative prime minister who lost the election Rishi Sunakia. It was the reformists who ate the votes of the conservatives from the right and were thus speeding up the collapse of the conservative party.

Farage success indicates that the rate of dissatisfaction is ultimately constant.

The Brexiteers got their exit from the EU, but in the end Brexit didn’t solve anything. The Brexit promises did not materialize. Immigration did not stop. It only changed its form: EU immigration decreased, but more people came from elsewhere.

That’s why Farage is still in demand.

Farage and his troops have been adept at providing a voice and a channel for those voters who are angry and dissatisfied with the big parties, i.e. the Conservatives and the Labor Party.

Activists from The Reform UK campaign for Nigel Farage in the seaside town of Clacton-on-Sea in June.

New the British Parliament meets for its first session on Tuesday. That’s when Farage also sits down for the first time on the green leather benches of the lower house.

Farage does not have to sit in the House of Commons even as the only reformist.

The achievement is no small feat in British politics. Due to the British parliamentary election system, it is difficult for small parties to succeed and get their candidates through.

Farage proved that he is still popular.

Dissatisfaction remains, and there is room for protest.