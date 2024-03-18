For almost 20 years, Jane Percy, Duchess of Northumberland, a county in the northeast of England, has cultivated a famous garden that annually welcomes hundreds of thousands of visitors. Famous, and at the same time controversial.

In one of the quadrants of his Alnwick Castle, which the family uses as a summer residence, Percy has built a “Poison Garden”, where the world's deadliest plants grow freely. From those that can cause instant death like beaver (or its seeds), to others that release powerful drugs: poppies, marijuana as well as all types of hallucinogenic mushrooms.

But his garden is only missing one to complete its collection of poisonous plants: the coca plant. That is why for months the Duchess has been in contact with the Colombian government and her embassy in London.

Percy, who already has an official license to grow plants of this type – something illegal in most of the world, including England – has asked Gustavo Petro's government to grant him some coca seeds or shoots to complete his work.

Also, according to the Duchess, they have approached the governments of Peru and Bolivia, but so far without luck.

“Although we have a government license to grow coca, we have so far been unable to obtain the plant. For many years we have run a drug education program that provides a unique opportunity to think about the plants that drugs come from and the dangers they present. Unfortunately we are missing the part of the story that explains the pain and suffering in the countries where coca is grown and cocaine is processed,” the duchess told media in the United Kingdom.

According to Percy, The goal of his “poison garden” has always been to give visitors a complete movie about the origin of these types of plants and the effect they have had on societies over the centuries.

To do this, they have specialized teachers who guide the tourists who visit the nursery annually.

“I truly believe anything is possible and I will continue to address this issue head-on and collaborate with the Colombian Embassy. Our priority is to do so safely and legally for our own educational purposes and we believe we will announce the safe delivery of the seedlings in the near future.” very far away,” said the Duchess about the possibility that they may soon have a specimen of the plant.

The “Poison Garden” is home to at least 100 varieties of plants ranging from the exotic Brugmansia, which can kill those who ingest it due to its high levels of scopolamine and atropine, to the laurel hedge, a common plant that emits toxic fumes.

And from 2023 it also includes the Gympie, a silver native to Australia that is considered the most poisonous in the world.

The garden, which opened its doors in 2004, is located in a shed that remains closed and its visit is only possible with the accompaniment of a guide. Inside, the most dangerous plants remain behind cages that prevent access and physical contact with any of the others is also prohibited.

To a question from this newspaper about the status of that request, the Colombian embassy in London clarified in a statement that they did not receive a request, but said that They would have rejected it anyway because in the United Kingdom the leaf is classified as a category A substance and therefore illegal.

But, in the statement the embassy clarifies that the coca leaf “is not cocaine, it is not a drug and it is not poisonous or toxic by itself.” “In the same way, just as grains are not Whiskey or Vodka potatoes… It is crucial to distinguish between the coca leaf and the substance produced.” he added she.

Of course, they thanked the Duchess for her interest in wanting to address the complexity of the problem and affirm that they are willing to continue the dialogue with her.

SERGIO GÓMEZ MASERI – EL TIEMPO Correspondent – Washington