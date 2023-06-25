The disease was discovered when Ferguson, 63, underwent a routine mammogram on her breasts. “She was then advised to undergo surgery, which was successfully performed,” the spokesperson told Sky News. “The Duchess is now receiving the best medical care and her doctors say the outlook is good.” Ferguson also states that she is “very grateful that the cancer was noticed during a regular checkup”. The Duchess herself had no complaints. “It shows the importance of these checkups.”

Sarah Ferguson married Prince Andrew in 1986. Andrew is the third child of the then Queen Elizabeth and thus the younger brother of the current King Charles. Ferguson was initially popular with the British people and was nicknamed Fergie. In 1992, Sarah and Andrew separated. The couple has two children.

Andrew has come under heavy fire in recent years for sexual relations with at least one underage girl from the entourage of American multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein. Because of that scandal, Andrew has had to give up many of his royal titles.

