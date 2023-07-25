Mash: British drone Meggitt BTT-3 Banshee found in the waters of Sochi

British drone Meggitt BTT-3 Banshee found in the waters of Sochi. This is reported by Mash in Telegram-channel.

According to the publication, an aircraft-type drone was noticed by the crew of the aircraft, which followed the Sochi-Novorossiysk route. The drone was located about five kilometers from the coast near the village of Zubovaya Shchel.

Emergency services arrived at the scene of the discovery of the drone. They took a drone out of the water – its wingspan reached two and a half meters – and sent it for examination.

Earlier, a Bayraktar drone was shot down in the Belgorod region. An aircraft-type unmanned vehicle was destroyed in the Rakityansky district near the village of Ilek-Koshary.