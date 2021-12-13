Alan Leslie, 62, had to be treated in an emergency room after drinking the well-known energy drink two days in a row, which caused him to suffer from ‘intense abdominal pain’. Before that time, the examiner had trouble sleeping and was startled by a near-accident on a roundabout, and therefore began to stock up on many cans of the caffeinated drink.

He told his bosses at the British RDW that he drank ‘a few large cans’ before every shift and that he had enough Red Bull in stock. After service, however, he had to go to the hospital at some point because of a caffeine overdose. He wasn’t released from the hospital until the next day in the afternoon and soon after for his work as an examiner.

According to the British newspaper, the court ruled Daily Mail that Leslie had been unfairly fired, also because he had previously been bullied because of a mild disability. It is not known how high the compensation is and whether Leslie has now returned to work as an examiner.

