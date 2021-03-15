A BRITISH woman has been arrested after she hid in the bushes to avoid police hunting for a roadside killer on the Costa del Sol.

The 35-year-old is facing charges including manslaughter and road traffic offences after she allegedly hit and killed a delivery driver while blasting down the wrong side of the A7 motorway.

She was detained in the resort of Marbella after Colombian moped driver Juan David died from injuries sustained in the horror crash at 8.30pm on Saturday, March 13.

The 28-year-old rider was hit head-on by a rental car driving on the wrong side of the road near the Puerto Banus exit.

The moped burst into flames on impact and the driver of the rented Mercedes GLA 200 continued for 500 yards before fleeing the damaged car and tried to escape on foot.

Police sources said they found the unnamed Brit, who lives in the area, crouching in the bushes by the side of the road.

She appeared to be so drunk they couldn’t breathalyse her and she was taken to hospital for further tests.

A spokesman for a regional emergency services said: “A man aged 28 died on Saturday evening in a traffic accident between a moped and a car on the A-7 in Marbella.

“The accident occurred at kilometer 174 around 8.30pm and led to the two vehicles involved catching fire.

“Civil Guard, local police, paramedics and firefighters from Marbella and San Pedro were mobilized.”