The chief doctors of the regions of the United Kingdom have recommended increasing the threat level from coronavirus from the fourth to the maximum fifth level. RIA News…

In the UK today, the anti-record for the number of cases of coronavirus per day was set again – 58 784, 407 people died. About 50 thousand infected people have been registered in the country every day for a week. Hospitals in England are overcrowded.

The British National Health Service believes that the high growth rate of COVID-19 infections is associated with the identified new mutation of the coronavirus, which turned out to be more infectious than previously known strains.

Earlier, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the introduction of the fourth level of restrictions in London and the south-east of England. Since December 20, all shops have closed, except for those selling essential items, hairdressers and gyms, cafes and restaurants. People are advised not to leave their homes unless absolutely necessary. In addition, restrictions are imposed on entry and exit from those areas where the fourth level of threat operates.