“The world needs people like Vivienne to change for the better.” Thus ends the statement, via Instagram, with which her team announced the death of the designer, who has died in Clapham, London, at the age of 81, “in peace and surrounded by her family.” And the truth is that Vivienne is one of the few people of whom it can be said that she, indeed, changed the world. She was not satisfied with being, for the general public, the godmother of punk. During the fifty years that followed, Westwood was a pioneer in creating a feminist fashion based on historical revisionism and, above all, one of the first to look sustainability in the face and publicly denounce the devastating effects that this industry generates on the planet. Born into a working-class family, she started a jewelry design course at the age of sixteen, which she had to drop out of because she couldn’t afford it. When she married Derek Westwood, at 21, she worked as an elementary school teacher but designed her own wedding dress. It was not common for a woman to run a fashion business in the late 1960s, much less a woman born into a family with limited resources. But Westwood was in the right place at the right time: London between the turn of the decade, from the sixties to the seventies, a city that was then almost a laboratory of ideas, of ideas that, moreover, came from the street. So when she met Malcolm Mclaren, a young man associated with politics, music and the local intelligentsia, she left her husband and embarked on an adventure that is now fashion history. See also Washington and Berlin threatened to disrupt it.. "Nord Stream 2" is a double pressure tool Together they created, in 1971, Let it rock, a small place on King’s road where McLaren repaired records and Westwood used second-hand clothes. Little by little, the ideas of the situationist movement, of which both were followers, were integrated into their provocative designs. It was then when Victorian clothing, bondage aesthetics or nihilistic slogans began to creep into their designs, almost always created on already used clothing. By the time they renamed Let it rock as Sex, the store where the punk aesthetic originated, the couple had already dressed (always to create controversy) bands like the New York Dolls and Chrissie Hynde, later lead singer of The Pretenders, had been serving the public since the counter.

When Mclaren orchestrated the Sex Pistols, in 1975, Westwood had already designed clothes for The Rocky Horror Picture Show and, perhaps more importantly, dressed those London youth who met in the outskirts of the Sho and who later had their place in history: they called themselves The Bromley Contigent and it was made up of, among others, Siouxsie Sioux, Viv Albertine, Billy Idol or Sooo Catwoman. Westwood sold them (or almost always gave away) completely innovative clothes; broken, transparent, worn and full of gadgets that, until then, were not considered as accessories. From safety pins to bottle caps, the banal and, above all, the ugly, began to be taken into account thanks to her. For the first time, fashion was looking for something far beyond the mere highlighting beauty or favoring women according to the standards of the moment. Fashion, with Westwood, became a tool through which to express anger and nihilistic sentiment.

“The only reason I work in fashion is to end conformism,” he said on one occasion. That’s why he didn’t settle for punk. The ideological and aesthetic intensity of the movement couldn’t last long, but Westwood found other ways to stay punk to the end. The first international parade that he created together with Mclaren, pirate, in 1980, already contained used scraps and reused second-hand garments, long before it was even talked about and long before the industry took it as standard practice. When the New Romantic movement was flourishing, that is, when dozens of young Britons were pulling on historical clothing to cross the barrier of gender identity, Westwood was there, inserting himself into pirates, in the Victorian era, in witches. In her 1987 collection, she, already separated from Mclaren, dared to design corsets to subvert her meaning. The most oppressive piece became, under her hand, a kind of ‘punk’ and even feminist manifesto. Since then, this garment and others associated with female subjugation, such as the crinoline, have been present in her work.

