British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab tenders resignation letter | Photo: EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

The British Deputy Prime Minister, Dominic Raab, resigned from the government after the publication of a report that presents accusations of alleged professional harassment against employees during their passage through different ministerial portfolios. The announcement was made this Friday (21).

“I requested the investigation and promised to resign if it contained any trace of ‘bullying’. I think it’s important to keep my word,” said Raab. In his resignation letter, posted on Twitter, he said he felt obligated to accept the outcome of the investigation.

He is Rishi Sunak’s third minister to leave the government on ethical grounds.