Deputy Prime Minister Dowden: Britain is ready to support Kyiv for years if necessary

The UK, if necessary, is ready to provide support to Ukraine in the conflict “for years,” said Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden. His words lead RIA News.

He promised that London would help Kyiv at any cost. “Whatever it takes. Weeks, months, if necessary, years,” Dowden emphasized during a speech at the UN General Assembly in New York.