British Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Dominic Raab resigns after a report on his alleged bullying and intimidation towards colleagues. He will announce this in a Friday statement on Twitter. Before the report was completed, the politician promised to resign if the results provided evidence of his alleged bullying behavior. Yet he also lashed out at the report, which he says “sets a dangerous precedent for the functioning of a good government.”

After months of research, the report was handed over to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last night. He has not yet commented on the results of the report or Raab’s departure. In his letter of resignation, Raab says the threshold for bullying is being set too low, setting a dangerous precedent. According to him, this will make it easier to file false complaints against ministers. Despite this, the Conservative Party politician says he feels obliged to “accept the outcome of the inquiry”, but points out that the report “dismissed all but two complaints against me”.

In November 2022, the first complaints about Raab came to light when former employees accused him of creating an “anxiety atmosphere” at the ministry. Raab denied all allegations, but after two more formal complaints were filed, he requested an independent inquiry into the allegations. In the weeks that followed, more and more allegations came out, how many complaints were ultimately submitted is not clear. According to Raab, ministers should have the opportunity to “provide direct, critical feedback and closely monitor their officials”. The research report has not yet been published.