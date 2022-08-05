Dubai (WAM)

A delegation of security experts from the British Ministry of the Interior discussed, during their visit to the Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA), ways of cooperation, exchange of experiences, and access to best practices in the field of security sector regionally and globally.

This came when Khalifa Ibrahim Al-Sulais, Executive Director of the Foundation, received a delegation of security experts from the British Ministry of the Interior, in the presence of representatives of the British Embassy in the country, and a group of directors of departments in the Foundation.

Al-Sulais, Mark Chalin, Deputy Strategy and International Capabilities Sector, accompanied the delegation on a tour of the institution, led by the Licensing Department, which provides its distinguished smart services to customers from providers and users of security services in the government and private sectors. The delegation also visited the security systems and equipment laboratory and learned about its role in monitoring the highest standards of service quality for the security sector in the Emirate of Dubai, in addition to visiting the Security Training Affairs Sector, which is concerned with the professional qualification of workers in the security sector according to the latest curricula and tests that will provide a qualified and licensed security cadre for the business sector that ensures the promotion of policies security in the emirate.