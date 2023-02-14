The ministry said that in the past three days, Wagner Group forces have almost certainly made more “limited gains” around the northern outskirts of Bakhmut, in northern Donetsk province, including Krasna Gora.

She added, in a series of tweets on her Twitter account, that despite the slight Russian tactical advance south of the city, the organized Ukrainian defense continues in the area.

Regarding the battles in the Luhansk region, the ministry said that on the Kramina-Svatova front, Russian forces continue to launch attacks continuously, but without achieving a major breakthrough in the region.

Yesterday, Monday, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that its forces had taken control of the city of Krasnaya Gora, more than 48 hours after the founder of the Wagens Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, announced the control of his forces over the city, supported by a video of members of his forces at the entrance to the city.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily report, Monday: “On the Donetsk axis, volunteers of the offensive factions, with fire support from the missile and artillery forces of the Southern Forces Group, liberated the town of Krasnaya Gora (Red Mountain)” in Donetsk, adding that the losses of the Ukrainians on that axis exceeded 150 soldiers.

In addition, the Russian defense confirmed the elimination of 320 Ukrainian soldiers on 4 combat axes in Donbass during Sunday.

And on Sunday, the ministry said that the Russian forces continue to advance towards the city of Seversk, noting that the Ukrainian forces were forced to retreat to rear positions.