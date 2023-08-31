A few months ago, the British Defense Secretary announced that he would resign at the next cabinet reshuffle. Now he has resigned from his post.

Dhe British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has resigned. This was announced by the office of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday. Sunak thanked Wallace in a letter for the “dedication and skill” he had shown during his tenure, during which he played a leading role in supporting the West in Ukraine’s war against Russia.

Wallace had already announced in July that he would resign at the next cabinet reshuffle. In a letter he warned that “the world is becoming less secure” but thanked the prime minister for his investment in the armed forces. Sunak is expected to announce Wallace’s successor today.