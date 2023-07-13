The Secretary of Defense of the United Kingdom, Ben Wallace, said in a press conference during the NATO summit in Vilnius, capital of Lithuania, which ends this Wednesday (12), that his country is not “the Amazon”, in reference to the requests for arms made by Ukraine in connection with the war with Russia, and called for expressions of “gratitude” from the Ukrainian government.

In the interview, Wallace said that, on a trip last year to Ukraine, he was given a list of weapons orders drawn up by Kiev.

“You know, we are not Amazon”, joked the secretary. “I told them that last year when I drove 11 hours [até Kiev] to receive a list,” added Wallace.

The secretary’s blunt statement was a response to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, who expressed frustration that NATO had not set a timetable for the country’s entry into the Western military alliance, despite the latter reiterating that it would continue to help Kiev in the war against the Russians. .

Wallace suggested that Ukrainians need to show “gratitude” for the help already provided and promised. “Whether we like it or not, people want to see gratitude,” he said.

“My advice to Ukrainians is that sometimes you are persuading countries to give up their own stocks. [de armas] and yes, war is noble war, and yes, we see that you [ucranianos] are at war not just for you, but for our freedoms,” said the secretary.

“But sometimes you have to persuade congressmen in the United States, you have to persuade skeptical politicians in other countries, that […] it is worth it [ajudar a Ucrânia], and that they are gaining something from it. And whether you like it or not, that’s just the reality,” Wallace said.

At another press conference, Zelensky said he did not understand the secretary’s statements and that Ukraine had always shown gratitude for the help provided by the West.

“We have always been grateful to the UK, the prime ministers

[o atual, Rishi Sunak, é o terceiro premiê britânico desde que a guerra

começou: ele foi precedido por Boris Johnson e Liz Truss] and the Minister (sic) of Defense, because people are always supporting us,” said the Ukrainian president.

“I didn’t understand what he meant and how else should we be grateful. Maybe the minister wants something special, but we have wonderful relationships [com os britânicos]”, said Zelensky.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak put a damper on it, saying the Ukrainian president had expressed gratitude “on several occasions”.