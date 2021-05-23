British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace worried about the increased activity of Russian ships off the coast of the United Kingdom, calling Russia “the enemy, which is the number one threat.” He announced this to the Telegraph.

According to the minister, the UK has tried de-escalation and other methods. “But now, until Russia changes its attitude, it is rather difficult to understand where we are going,” he said.

Wallace also stressed that at the end of 2020 a Russian submarine was spotted in the Irish Sea, and noted that the UK had not recorded their presence there for “a very, very long time.”

Earlier, the British government said that Russia remains the main threat to European security. In terms of the massive modernization of the British armed forces, it is said that Russia continues to be the main nuclear, conventional military and hybrid threat to Europe. It also indicated the ability of Russian troops to deliver high-precision strikes using integrated air defense systems, thus “depriving Britain and its allies of freedom of action.”