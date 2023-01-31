The British army is lagging behind others and needs investment, said British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace. His opinion on January 30 led the TV channel sky news.

The Minister of Defense noted that the government has invested £34 billion in a plan to equip the army until 2033.

“Critical remarks like “this should happen now” (strengthening the army – Ed.) Run into the fact that such things “do not happen now”. There is no magic wand, no factories where you just press buttons and production goes on,” Wallace said.

In addition, he urged to remember that the backwardness of the British army is relative. Practically continuous production lines can only be supported by China and the United States, the minister said.

The head of the British Parliamentary Defense Committee, Tobias Ellwood, said on the same day that the British army was in an extremely deplorable state. He said that London had invested heavily in the development of naval forces and aviation for many years, but the number of tanks had significantly decreased.

The Mirror newspaper on January 21 pointed to a shortage of soldiers in the British army after a mass layoff of 16 thousand people last year.

The Times columnist Max Hastings noted on January 9 that the British army is suffering from shortcomings and cutbacks after providing military assistance to Ukraine. According to him, the crisis in the British forces did not help to resolve the government lump-sum allowance of £ 24 billion over the defense budget.