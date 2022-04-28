The Russians may settle like a “cancerous tumor” in Ukraine. British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said: against news channel Sky News† Wallace thinks Putin — whom he calls an “ethnic nationalist” — may choose to consolidate what he now has in Ukraine.

„It can be seen from his current statements that he [Poetin] almost desperately trying to broaden the conflict, with threats or possible false flag operations in Transnistria,” said Wallace. Yesterday, Putin threatened to react “at the speed of light” if Western countries got involved in the war with Ukraine.

Now that Putin has had little military success in Ukraine, Wallace says, he may choose to “dig in” the country. “To settle there like some kind of cancerous tumor and make it very difficult for others to drive him away from his fortified positions.”