British Defense Minister Grant Shapps arrived in Kyiv. The politician himself spoke about this on his page on the social network. X (formerly Twitter).

“I am in Kyiv to sound the alarm for the entire democratic world,” Shapps said in a video recorded from the Ukrainian capital. “We must ensure that Ukraine wins this battle.”

The defense chief added that the UK has done a lot for Ukraine, providing “the largest package of military support to date.” In his opinion, other countries should now do the same.

Meanwhile, the Czech Republic denied its readiness to purchase 800 thousand shells for Ukraine. National Security Advisor to the Head of State Tomas Pojar said that Prague had not collected enough money to purchase the entire volume of ammunition.