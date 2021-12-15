A British motorist who collected more than 42,000 euros in parking fines in two years has lost his means of transport. The car, a van, was seized and destroyed.











In what according to the British newspaper Daily Mail Considered a UK record, the van’s driver scored 209 traffic fines between March 2018 and last August. The local authorities then seized the vehicle and destroyed it.

The owner was a defaulter who illegally parked his vehicle on roads in the Tower Hamlets borough of east London, a council official said. Tower Hamlets is at the heart of an old working-class area known as the East End, traditionally one of London’s poorer areas. The case came to light after questions from the Conservative Party about escalating fines not collected by the borough’s Labor council.

Other offender receives 246 fines

Officials said they had managed to track down the owner and recovered nearly €17,000 in fines. They had also issued an arrest warrant to get the rest of the money back.

In another case – between July 2017 and June 2019 – the owner of a Volkswagen Transporter managed to get 246 parking tickets in Tower Hamlets. That is admittedly more than the 209 of this notorious offender, but in total the district lost less money: 37,500 euros. However, the owner of this van did not pay a cent.



