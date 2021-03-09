In the midst of the shock over the statements by Meghan Markle in which she acknowledged having thought about suicide because she felt trapped by the monarchy, the father of the Duchess of Sussex came out at the crossroads of those statements and in defense of the royal family by maintaining that they are not racist.

Thomas Markle said to be “disappointed” after seeing the interview that his daughter gave to the American presenter Oprah Winfrey.

The Duchess of Sussex is not in contact with her father after he spoke to the tabloids ahead of the couple’s wedding at Windsor Castle in 2018.

“I have great respect for the ‘royals’ and I don’t believe at all that the royal family is racist. I do not believe that the British are racist “, insisted Thomas Markle in declarations to the ITV chain.

The father expressed his disappointment at the entire scandal, adding that “I’ve apologized for everything that happened at least a hundred times“.

“If I don’t hear from them in 30 days, then I’ll do another story to the press. When they decide to talk to me, I’ll stop talking to the press“added the father.

“However, I love my daughter very much. Had I known that she had psychological problems, I would have supported her“added Thomas Markle.

Meghan and Prince Harry during the interview with Oprah Winfrey. Photo: DPA

The press asks identify the member of the royal family who apparently expressed concern about the color of the child’s skin of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Archie, before he was born in 2019.

In the interview, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that, after her wedding in May 2018, she felt trapped in the monarchy, having restricted her movements or what she could say in public, to the point that she had suicidal thoughts.

This situation led a year ago to the dukes to separate from the royal family to establish their residence in the United States.

With information from EFE