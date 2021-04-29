D.he low-cost airline Ryanair has suffered defeat in a UK court. The responsible High Court justices ruled on Thursday, according to a BBC report, that the airline must pay compensation to passengers who have suffered cancellations or delays as a result of strikes.

Ryanair had previously refused and cited “special circumstances”. In 2018, the strikes by pilots and cabin crew led to significant disruptions in the flight schedule at many European airports, affecting thousands of passengers.

The UK Civil Aviation Authority then sued the company. “We were of the opinion that these passengers were protected by law and that Ryanair could not invoke ‘exceptional circumstances’ in its delayed and canceled flights,” said the head of the organization, Paul Smith, on Thursday after the ruling. “The High Court today agreed with this interpretation.”

However, Ryanair can appeal the ruling. There was initially no comment from the company.