Britain’s Supreme Court is set to rule on a new Scottish independence referendum today. Judges of the highest court last month considered whether the Scottish government can organize such a referendum itself or whether permission is needed from the government in London.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Conservative Party are fiercely opposed to a new referendum in Scotland. Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon would like the Scots to be able to speak again about possible independence. Because she does not receive permission from London, it is being examined whether Westminster can be circumvented through the courts.

The Scottish people voted against independence in a referendum in 2014. 55 percent of voters were against it at the time, but according to Sturgeon, circumstances have changed because of Brexit. A large majority of Scots voted against the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union in the 2016 Brexit referendum.

If the Supreme Court's ruling is in favor of the Scottish Government, the referendum is likely to be held on 19 October 2023.