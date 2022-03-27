The British justice will judge King Juan Carlos I of Spain, since he rejected the argument of State immunity that his lawyers had put forward to prevent him from pursued a lawsuit by his ex-lover Corinna Larsen for harassmentillegal monitoring and defamation.

According to her, the king emeritus harassed her directly and through her relatives so that she would return 65 million euros that he had given her in 2012. His refusal would have generated threats, surveillance and all kinds of pressure, which caused him a state of anxiety, loss of clients and medical treatment.

In the twenty-page lawsuit, Larsen blames him for “open and covert monitoring”, and assures that the Spanish National Intelligence Center (CNI), attached to the Ministry of Defense, intervened in the persecution against her, acting under the supervision and the control of the Spanish Executive, Legislative and Judicial powers.

an expensive love

The cause that led the emeritus king to jump to the front page of the media, and that ended in his exile, were those 65 million euros that Larsen does not want to return. Juan Carlos I would have charged a commission for mediating in the construction by Spanish companies of the railway for the high-speed train that leads from Medina to Mecca, in Saudi Arabia. The king then transferred that money to her as a gift, the complainant explained.

According to the newspaper The country, which quotes a person who had high responsibilities in the governments of the time, “Juan Carlos I was totally dedicated to Corinna and made plans to spend the rest of his life with her. The 65 million euros that she transferred to him in 2012 (…) would thus not be a generous ‘gift of gratitude’, as she said, but a transfer within the couple to pay for their future coexistence, even though she refused to return them when they broke up ”.

The previous Saudi king, Abdulaziz, sent Juan Carlos I to his secret account in Switzerland, at the Mirabaud bank in Geneva, 65 million euros on August 8, 2008. They then passed into the hands of Larsen. The alleged collection of commissions from the king for the work of the railway was recently filed by the Spanish State Attorney General’s Office, along with other alleged crimes. According to this highest accusing body, in any case, the irregularities that have been carried out or are prescribed or cannot be prosecuted because they were committed when Juan Carlos I was head of state and enjoyed immunity.

Larsen’s lawsuit was filed in December 2020, and in it, in addition to damages, she asked that the king emeritus not approach her or communicate with her by any means. According to the lawsuit, Juan Carlos I would also have defamed her because he said that she had stolen it.

Corinna Larsen was the lover of the King of Spain Juan Carlos I between 2004 and 2009, and for that she received a gift of 65 million dollars.

The court decision

The British justice did not enter to study these accusations of Larsen. Justice Matthew Nicklin, of the High Court of England and Wales, stated that “it is common ground accepted by the parties that, for the sole purpose of discussing the question of immunity, this court assumes that what is described in the indictment is true. .

But at this stage, there is no evidence to prove the detailed incidents and there has been no investigation.” The judge, therefore, limited himself to assessing the immunity proposed by the king’s lawyers. According to him, he ruled, “none of the grounds to defend the existence of State immunity has been demonstrated, and, therefore, the lawsuit must continue.”

The attempt of the lawyers of Juan Carlos I who, since 2021, tried to convince the British justice that he had the quality of sovereign and member of the royal family was in vain. James Lewis, Larsen’s lawyer, summarized the judge’s decision: “No one understands that Juan Carlos I maintains the rank of head of state after his abdication. It is an honorary title, like the one held by former presidents of the United States.”

Judge Nicklin, referring to the immunity invoked, added: “If I were to accept that argument, tomorrow the defendant could walk into a Hatton Garden jewelry store and steal a diamond ring. And he should not be facing any criminal or civil prosecution in this jurisdiction.”

The alleged harassment, according to the court, “does not fall within the scope of governmental or sovereign activity.” Nicklin concluded: “The defendant is neither sovereign nor head of state of Spain. Since his abdication, he has no right to personal immunity.”

The arguments of Larsen’s lawyers triumphed: after his abdication on June 18, 2014, Juan Carlos I lacks the immunity conferred on heads of state under British law.

The legal basis on which the emeritus king’s lawyers based their argument, during two preliminary sessions held at the end of 2021, was the State Immunity Act of 1978, the central text of which indicates that, in addition to the representatives diplomats, they will avail themselves of the immunity guaranteed by law “the sovereign or other head of state”, as well as “the members of his family who are part of his household”. But the judge did not listen to the argument. For him, neither the king emeritus enjoys immunity since his abdication in favor of his son Felipe VI, nor his private acts, such as those contained in Larsen’s lawsuit, “enter the sphere of activities governmental or sovereign.

Larsen has not stopped denouncing him in several interviews and affirms that the harassment began when their relationship came to light after the trip they made together to Botswana. The matter became known when the king suffered an accident while hunting elephants, accompanied by her. Juan Carlos I was admitted to a clinic in Madrid and, days later, he apologized to the Spanish for what happened. The brand new hunting trip had taken place when Spain was still suffering from the economic depression that began in 2008. It was the beginning of his abdication.

According to Robin Rathmell, Larsen’s attorney, “The ruling demonstrates that this defendant cannot hide behind any charge, power or privilege to avoid this proceeding. Juan Carlos de Borbón y Borbón must now be held accountable before a court for his conduct as a private individual.” He maintained that “the terrible facts of this case will finally be brought to justice.”

The judge has set a new hearing for the next few days in order to analyze the accusations about events that have occurred since the breakup in 2012.

The emeritus king was spared criminal action in Spain. Covered by his immunity, he managed to avoid justice. An immunity that, paradoxically, now does not work for him in the United Kingdom. The British justice, therefore, will be able to try him for the alleged crimes committed against Larsen.

JUANITA SAMPER OSPINA

TIME CORRESPONDENT

MADRID