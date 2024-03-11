British Court | Princess Catherine admits photo editing: These points raised doubts

The news agencies that shared the photo retracted the photo, citing that it had been edited. On Monday, Hovi granted the modification.

Welsh on the prince and princess X account was published on Sunday photo princess About Catherine and of her children. According to the account, the picture was taken by the Prince of Wales, or Catherine's spouse William.

The picture attracted a lot of interest, as it was the first official picture of Catherine that has been published since Christmas. Catherine had abdominal surgery in January.

Just hours later news agencies such as AP, AFP and Reuters that circulated the image retracted it, citing that it had been edited. The image bank Getty Images did the same.

Recalls or “kill notices” by news agencies come a couple of times a month, says HS's image manager Markku Niskanen. AFP and Reuters, which distribute photos to HS, assume that the photos must be authentic and unedited.

“It has come to light that this image… has been edited and therefore it has been withdrawn from AFP's systems,” the AFP news agency commented on the withdrawal of the image.

On Monday, the prince and princess on the X account a message signed by “C”, presumably Catherine, was published, admitting the photo manipulation.

“Like many amateur photographers, I sometimes experiment with editing. I want to apologize for the confusion caused by the family photo we shared yesterday,” the publication reads.

In the picture Catherine sits on a chair surrounded by her children, the princes Louis and George and the princess Charlotte.

Picture manager Niskanen points out several suspicious spots in the picture, especially around Charlotte.

“It looks like a group photo, which is perhaps some kind of combination of a few different photos from the same shoot. It could have been done either directly by the mobile phone program or it was processed separately,” he says.

One of the inaccuracies that attracted the most attention in the picture is the circumference of Charlotte's right sleeve. According to Niskanen, a piece seems to be missing from the sleeve.

“The resort is clearly missing a piece. On the wrist of the left hand, the sleeve is too much on the right.”

Princess Charlotte's left sleeve appears to be missing a piece.

The edge of the princess skirt looks unnatural.

Charlotte's hair is indistinct.

Also, Charlotte's skirt seems to extend further on one side than the rest of the picture. Her hair is also fuzzy and seems to just stop at one point.

In the picture also several points appear blurry or imprecise. One of these is Charlotte's right leg.

“The contour of his knee is not sharp but soft. The depth of field of the camera runs in such a way that the knee should be as sharp as its surroundings,” says Niskanen.

Also, Catherine's right hand and Louis' sweater around it are less accurate than the princess's other hand.

Princess Charlotte's right knee is not sharp.

Princess Catherine's right hand is less precise than her left.

Specially For weeks, the wildest conspiracy theories about Catherine's whereabouts have been floating around on social media. If the published picture was meant to curb rumors, it didn't succeed.

The British Court announced in the middle of January that Catherine had to undergo abdominal surgery and that she would recover at least until Easter. Since then, he has not been seen in public, unlike the king who announced his cancer diagnosis at the same time Charles.

Prince William also canceled the participation of his godfather, the King of Greece of Constantine to the memorial service citing “personal reasons”. Last week, the British Army announced that Catherine would attend an army ceremony in June. According to AP The court did not confirm the information and finally the army removed the mention of Catherine from the connection of the event.