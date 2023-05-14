The British court rescheduled for October 2024 the judgment of the Anglo-Australian mining company BHP Billiton in the tragedy of Mariana (MG). The decision taken last Friday (12.May.2023) partially meets the request for postponement by the mining company, which wanted the hearing only in 2025. According to the company, the extension of the deadline would be necessary to allow Vale to manifest itself in the process, which running since 2018.

“Such adjournment is necessary to ensure that the parties have time to prepare and complete the numerous procedural steps necessary for the hearing”BHP said.

BHP and Vale are the shareholders of the mining company Samarco, responsible for the dam that broke in Mariana in 2015. In the episode, the avalanche of tailings reached the Rio Doce basin, impacting dozens of municipalities in Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo. 19 people died.

The defense of those affected, represented by the Pogust Goodhead law firm, spoke out against the postponement. “BHP speaks of injustice without thinking about the real victims, who suffer from the catastrophic devastation of their families, homes and land, simply because BHP values ​​profit over people’s lives”.

According to the mining company, the British court agreed to discuss in the judgment whether those affected who signed compensation agreements in Brazil would also be entitled to compensation for damages in the United Kingdom. The company also said that the prescription of the case will be discussed.

In the lawsuit filed in the United Kingdom, those affected maintain that there is no justice being done in Brazil. BHP’s defense contests the duplication of judgments in the 2 countries and claims to trust in the repair of damages carried out by the Renova Foundation, under the supervision of the Brazilian courts.

The Renova Foundation was created in 2016 to administer all reparation actions provided for in an agreement signed between the mining companies, the Union and the governments of Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo. After 7 years, however, the entity’s performance is the target of several judicial questions by those affected and by the public authorities. The MPMG (Public Ministry of Minas Gerais) asked for its extinction considering that it does not have the due autonomy in relation to the 3 mining companies.

With information from Brazil Agency.