Construction workers in Buenos Aires, Argentina | Photo: EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

A UK High Court judge on Wednesday ordered Argentina’s government to pay €1.33 billion ($7.36 billion) plus interest to four investment funds over a bond claim. linked to the growth of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The complaint concerns bonds denominated in euros, with a clause binding them to British jurisdiction, issued by Argentina in 2005 and 2010, within the framework of the restructuring of the national debt after the deep financial crisis of 2001.

The funds Palladian Partners, HBK Master Fund, Hirsh Group and Virtual Emerald International Limited argued that Argentina acted in bad faith, modifying the formula for estimating GDP in March 2014, knowing that this change would affect the value of the bonds. In the sentence, the magistrate Simon Picken stipulates the payment of aggregate interest of 2% above the Euribor index since December 2014, but prefers to avoid evaluating the complainants’ argument.

“It is unnecessary to continue considering the alternative argument presented by the complainants that the first accused – the Republic (Argentina) – acted in bad faith when calculating certain data of the Gross Domestic Product”, he affirmed.

The four investment funds filed their complaint for the first time in May 2019, in a letter addressed to the Argentine government, and took the matter to court in August 2019. In 2020, the British court rejected Argentina’s request to study the case in an abbreviated summary procedure.

This week’s decision highlights that there are three other series of bonds linked to Argentine GDP issued at the same time as those assessed in this dispute, two of them denominated in US dollars and one in Argentine pesos, but none of them are subject to British jurisdiction.