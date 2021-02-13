The University of Oxford will test a joint coronavirus vaccine with AstraZeneca on children aged 6 to 17. This is reported on website university.

The British University begins research on the safety of the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine at three centers in London, Southampton and Bristol. Previous trials have shown its safety in adults, the report says. The study will involve 300 volunteers, 240 of whom will receive the vaccine. The first vaccinations will be given in February.

Earlier, AstraZeneca announced the start of clinical trials of a combination of its AZD1222 vaccine and the Russian drug Sputnik V. AZD1222 was developed in collaboration with scientists from Oxford University based on an adenoviral vector – a genetically modified adenovirus. Adenoviral vectors with embedded coronavirus S-protein also form the basis of the Sputnik V two-component vaccine.