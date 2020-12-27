British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, which is developing the AZD1222 vaccine against coronavirus, has identified a success formula that will positively affect the effectiveness of the drug. Pascal Sorio, executive director of AstraZeneca, spoke about this in an interview with The Sunday Times, RBC reports.

“We think we have identified a formula for success and a way to achieve the same high performance as the rest after two doses,” Sorio said. However, he did not disclose the details of the research.

In November, the AstraZeneca vaccine was tested with two administration options and showed different results. The company estimated the average effectiveness of the drug at 70 percent.

There are several COVID-19 vaccines in the world today. So, in Russia two vaccines are registered: “Sputnik V” and “EpiVacCorona”. On December 5 in Moscow, vaccination against coronavirus with the drug “Sputnik V” started. The United States and the United Kingdom also began inoculating the population with Pfizer / BioNTech. In addition, a drug developed by Moderna was approved in the country. British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has also announced the start of clinical trials for a combination of its AZD1222 vaccine.