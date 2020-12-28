A new strain of coronavirus, which was identified in the UK in December, has reached South Korea. Reported by Reuters with reference to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

According to the department, the “British” mutation of the virus was found during genetic analysis of material from family members who returned from London. It is noted that they are now in quarantine.

Earlier it was reported that a new strain of coronavirus reached another continent. Two cases of infection were found in Canada. On December 26, a new strain was identified in France and Spain. A day earlier, a similar strain was found in Ireland and Japan, on December 24 – in Germany.

A dangerous mutation of the coronavirus was discovered in the UK. To date, about a thousand cases of infection with the new strain have been identified. The mutation was also found in patients in Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands, Australia, South Africa. The British Advisory Board on New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats said this variant of the coronavirus is spreading faster.

More than 20 countries, including Russia, have announced the suspension of transport links with the UK.