The “British” strain of the coronavirus has reached Spain: at least four people in Madrid have a new COVID-19 mutation. Reported by RIA News Saturday, December 26th.

According to preliminary information, we are talking about people who arrived from the United Kingdom.

Earlier on Saturday, it became known that a new strain of coronavirus, which was identified in the UK in September this year, was found in France. A new type of coronavirus was found in a man who arrived in Tours from the UK. He is currently in self-isolation.

A day earlier, a similar strain was found in Ireland and Japan, on December 24 – in Germany.

A dangerous mutation of the coronavirus was first discovered in the UK in September. To date, about a thousand cases of infection with the new strain have been registered. The mutation has also been identified in patients in the Netherlands, Denmark, Australia and Italy. The British Advisory Board on New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats said this variant of the coronavirus is spreading faster.