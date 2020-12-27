A new strain of coronavirus, first identified in the UK, has made it to another continent. Two cases of infection were found in Canada. This is reported on website province of Ontario.

The infected are a couple from the municipality of Durham. They did not travel and were not at particular risk of infection. They are currently in self-isolation.

Since midnight on December 26, severe restrictive measures have been in force in the province. Ontario has the second highest number of COVID-19 infections, behind Quebec.

On December 26, a new strain was identified in France and Spain. A day earlier, a similar strain was found in Ireland and Japan, on December 24 – in Germany.

A dangerous mutation of the coronavirus was discovered in the UK. To date, about a thousand cases of infection with the new strain have been identified. The mutation was also found in patients in Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands, Australia, South Africa. The British Advisory Board on New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats said this variant of the coronavirus is spreading faster.

More than 20 countries, including Russia, have announced the suspension of transport links with the UK.