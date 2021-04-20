ofJulia Cuprakova shut down

The British corona variant B.1.1.7 has spread widely, also in Germany. The mutant is significantly more contagious than the original virus. However, new studies do not see any evidence of increased mortality.

The Coronavirus has Germany and thus also Baden-Württemberg* still firmly in the iron grip, like echo24.de* reported in his Corona ticker. In the meantime, however, more and more new coronavirus variants are appearing and spreading across countries. So also the British Corona variant B.1.1.7. About half a year after it spread in Great Britain, the mutant B.1.1.7 is now the dominant Corona variant in Germany, like that Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported.

The British coronavirus variant B.1.1.7 This variant of the coronavirus has been known from Great Britain since November 2020, where it spread rapidly. In Germany, too, the British variant has largely displaced the wild type and other variants that had prevailed until then. The South African coronavirus variant B.1.351 According to the current state of knowledge, it is probably a little less contagious than the British variant B.1.1.7 – but still more contagious than previous variants. The Brazilian coronavirus variant P.1 This variant is also suspected of being more contagious than the original variants of the coronavirus. The Robert Koch Institute considers an increased transferability to be conceivable.

For a long time, the British variant was considered particularly dangerous and therefore more deadly than the original virus. According to new study results from Great Britain, scientists have now been able to refute this thesis.

Corona studies from Great Britain: Researchers present new results on Corona variant B.1.1.7

Previously, studies had shown that the British corona variant B.1.1.7 is more easily transmitted from person to person than the wild form of the virus discovered in Wuhan. However, in some of these studies, a higher mortality rate was found in those infected with B.1.1.7.

According to the results of the study, it was confirmed that the British corona mutant is significantly more contagious. A message from “The Lancet Public Health” now says about the high mortality rate of the variant: “An observational study of patients in London hospitals now suggests that variant B.1.1.7 is not associated with more severe courses and more deaths.” However, it must be taken into account when interpreting that the studies can only make statements about the mutant on the basis of their random samples. The samples are from people who have been hospitalized with Covid-19, like that German press agency reported.

In the study, researchers from University College London used PCR tests to examine the viral load of infected people. They also evaluated the severe courses and deaths that occurred during this period. In those infected with the so-called British variant, they found a higher viral load. This indicates the amount of a virus found in the blood, blood plasma, sputum or throat swab. However, the proportion of patients who died of Covid-19 was not increased in the variant.

Second corona study from Great Britain: British variant B.1.1.7 much more contagious

The other study published in “The Lancet Public Health” evaluated symptoms of Covid-19 patients who reported them via an app of the health system. This study should not find any noticeable differences to the original wild variant, for example in the severity of the symptoms or in the demonstrable long-term effects of an infection. “The B.1.1.7 variant could neither be associated with changes in the reported Covid 19 symptoms nor with their duration,” says “The Lancet Public Health”.

However, the researchers demonstrated a significant increase in the R value (reproductive number) for the British variant, which describes the development of the pandemic. This speaks in favor of an increased transferability of the variant. One reason for the faster spread of the British virus variant is said to be mutations that affect the so-called spike protein and ensure that the virus can dock better on target cells. But how reliable are these new studies?

Corona studies from Great Britain: how reliable are the results?

As the dpa further reported, both studies were carried out in London and southern England last winter. At this time, variant B.1.1.7 spread rapidly there. Because of this, the researchers had good comparability between the mutant and the wild form of the virus.

The results of the studies sound reassuring: the risk of dying is probably not as high as initially thought, but one question also seems important. Does the corona vaccine work against the British variant B.1.1.7?

Does the corona vaccine work against the British variant B.1.1.7?

Evidence of a “reduced effectiveness of the According to the RKI, there are currently no vaccines “through B.1.1.7, how ZDF further reported. The special form of the variant, called B.1.1.7 E484K, gives cause for concern. This has an additional mutation that “makes the virus less sensitive to neutralizing antibodies that have already been formed,” according to the RKI. In plain language this means: “It is therefore assumed that the vaccines currently available against this variant may be less effective”.

This announcement from the Robert Koch Institute sounds less reassuring, as the negative headlines about the corona vaccine are piling up. Many people are now suspicious, because the media keep reporting, including echo24.de, on serious side effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Have now But researchers suspect where the cerebral vein thrombosis could come from.

List of rubric lists: © National Institute of Infectious Diseases / Zuma Wire / Imago Images