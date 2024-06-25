The ruling British Conservative Party reported on Tuesday (25) that it has withdrawn support for two parliamentary candidates who are being investigated for alleged bets made on the date of next month’s national election.

A London police officer working in a special protection unit was arrested last week over alleged bets made about the timing of the election. Police said on Tuesday they had received information from the Betting Commission alleging that five more officers had placed bets on the date of the election.

“The Gambling Commission continues to investigate these matters. The officers were not arrested but the Professional Standards Directorate was informed,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

The growing scandal, a blow to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in the run-up to the July 4 election which the Conservatives are expected to lose, has also implicated the party’s campaign director.

“As a result of ongoing internal investigations, we have concluded that we can no longer support Craig Williams or Laura Saunders as parliamentary candidates at the next general election,” a party spokesperson said.

Williams, a close aide to Sunak who has previously apologized, said in a video message on social media platform X on Tuesday: “I made an error of judgement, not a crime.”

“I am cooperating fully with the Betting Commission’s routine investigations and intend to clear my name,” he said.

The press reported last week that the UK’s betting regulator, the Gambling Commission, was investigating allegations of improper bets made by a second candidate, Saunders, and her husband Tony Lee, the party’s campaign director.

Reuters was unable to reach Saunders or Lee for comment.

The party said at the time that it had been contacted by the Commission “about a small number of individuals”. It also stated that Lee had taken a leave of absence from his position.

The Conservative Party spokesman said the party had consulted the Gambling Commission to ensure its decision to withdraw support would not compromise its investigations. The commission did not release the names of suspects in its investigation.

British bookmakers allow bets on politics, and the date of an election is a popular bet. But placing bets with privileged knowledge is a crime.

Sunak, who caught most MPs and voters by surprise when he announced the election date, said he was “incredibly angry” to learn of the allegations.

The opposition Labor Party said the fact Sunak took so long to suspend candidates was a sign of his “incredibly weak leadership”.