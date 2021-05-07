The Conservative Party led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson scored a historic victory in Hartlepool, where she was elected for the first time in more than fifty years in this labor stronghold in northeast England, according to official results announced Friday.

According to these first results, to be announced after the local elections held Thursday, that the conservative candidate, Jill Mortimer, won 15,529 votes, nearly double the number that her Labor rival Paul Williams got (8,589).