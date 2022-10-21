Liz Truss went down in history as the shortest government in the UK. Between his internal election to the Conservative Party and his resignation was just 44 days. We will have a few more of her as interim premier, while her party, in a hurry, chooses who will be the new, or new, leader of the group and, consequently, premier of the country. The rush to choose is due to a context that already existed and that has now worsened.

When Boris Johnson fell because of his economic management and the controversy over the parties during the lockdown, we explain here in our space that one of the reasons the Conservative Party wanted to replace Boris was because the party was suffering defeats in district elections, in regional elections and the government’s approval rating is falling.

Boris Johnson would be removed and a new government would have room to grow, without directly suffering from the pandemic. The new government could then recover the image of the tories before the elections scheduled for the end of 2024. The chosen one was Liz Truss and the plan went down the drain. In 44 days her government managed to create a small economic crisis and go through two political crises.

crisis and resignation

Mainly, the so-called “mini budget” of Liz Truss, which provided for tax cuts for the richest and for large companies, managed to have such a bad impact that it threw the pound sterling to its lowest value in history. The then Chancellor, the British Economy Minister, Kwasi Kwarteng, was invited to leave, amid images of him toasting the tax cut with big business.

Days later, on the 19th, the interior secretary Suella Braverman resigned, leaving a very critical letter to the prime minister. On the same day, forty Conservative lawmakers did not want to vote in a debate on hydraulic fracturing, in order not to support the government directly. The situation became untenable and Liz Truss resigned, remaining on an interim basis until a new Conservative leader was elected.

The Conservative Party is in a hurry and will start the procedure for choosing a new leader as early as next Monday. In the British press there is speculation about a possible major agreement to reach a consensus name, avoiding an election proper within the party, which would take longer. The strongest name at the moment? The same Boris Johnson that Liz Truss replaced.

The rush is due to the fact that calls for early general elections are already being heard. Labour opposition leaders, Welsh head of government Mark Drakeford and Scottish National Party leader and Scottish head of government Nicola Sturgeon are among the voices calling for a general election. They question the capacity and legitimacy of a possible new Conservative government.

new election

The call for a new election, however, would require the dissolution of Parliament. Today, the majority of the house is with the Conservatives, meaning there is no way a vote for dissolution will pass. And the Conservative Party, of course, has no reason to want such a dissolution. If the choice of a new government leadership takes time, however, this scenario could change.

Disgruntled politicians and popular pressure could end up fueling calls for new elections. And here comes the main information to explain the electoral fear of the Conservatives at the moment: all the polls point to a landslide victory for the Labor Party. The electoral scenario for the Conservatives today is worse than when Boris Johnson fell.

If the Tories reach a consensus name next Monday, it is possible that, by next Friday, the name will be sworn in, lessening, at least for the moment, pressure for new elections. Of course, that’s if the government isn’t another disaster, like Liz Truss’s was. Interestingly, we will have a head of government sworn in by a King Charles III not yet crowned.

In a few years, maybe decades, some question-and-answer program will ask the question “who was the prime minister of the United Kingdom when Queen Elizabeth II died?”, with the irony of the longest-serving British monarch having died during the briefest government in the country. Liz Truss is on her way to being a trivia topic, setting a record she didn’t want. Even her part already wants to forget about her soon.