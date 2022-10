How did you feel about this matter?

The Conservative Party in the United Kingdom will complete the process of electing its new leader by October 28, as Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 committee of the party bench in the House of Commons, said this Thursday (20), which is in charge to organize internal elections.

Brady informed journalists that, therefore, it will be possible to have a new head of government before Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt presents his medium-term fiscal plan – which is scheduled for the 31st – to reverse the economic strategy of the first -Minister Liz Truss, who resigned today.

“I spoke with party chairman Jake Berry and he confirmed to me that it will be possible to hold a vote and conclude a leadership election by Friday, October 28,” Graham Brady said after visiting Truss at the Downing Street office.

“We should therefore have a new leader before the tax return on the 31st,” he added. Brady will shortly specify how the internal elections will be held so that they can be completed within just a week.

Liz Truss became prime minister on 6 September after winning a primary election process that began after her predecessor, Boris Johnson, resigned on 6 July.