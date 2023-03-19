The United Kingdom is still looking for thousands of volunteers to ring the church bells during the coronation of King Charles. It seems like an honorable task, but a call for new whistleblowers only yields 1500 registrations after almost six months, the British channel reports. Sky News .

With the slogan ‘Ring for the King’, the Central Council of Church Bell Ringers (CCBR) wants to try to ring 38,000 church bells across the UK during the coronation of King Charles III on May 6. In addition to the current whistleblowers, at least 8,000 recruits are needed.

The British ring the church bells en masse on special occasions. The last time was on the occasion of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in September last year, and before her Diamond Jubilee in June 2022. 'For centuries, whistleblowers have been ringing in good times and bad, in moments of celebration and in times of mourning. The coronation of a new monarch is certainly an occasion for commemoration.

The current corps of church bell ringers is getting older and thinning out. According to the British trade association, the coronation of Charles offers the opportunity to recruit fresh blood. At the beginning of October last year, the CCBR issued a call. But the search for recruits seems to be turning into a deception.

School bell

It did result in 1500 new volunteers. Like 10-year-old Lexie Roberts who, according to Sky News has been practicing for three weeks at St. Nicholas’ Church in Sevenoaks. Or 11-year-old Elisa Wickham, who already has experience as a school bell operator. But this is something else, says Elisha. ,,It’s very exciting. I’m nervous that I’m going to do it wrong.”

Time is running out, says CCBR’s Vicki Chapman. Ringing a church bell requires good preparation. Chapman worries that the next seven weeks are not enough to properly train beginners.

Ringing a church bell is an art that you cannot learn at school, says the CCBR. "It's a unique blend of physical training with mental agility." Those interested should seek a licensed instructor from the Association of Ringing Teachers.

Volunteers first receive 10 to 15 hours of lessons in handling the bell. That requires a certain technique using a rope. The first exercises are done with a muted bell. Those who master that can learn how to ring with others and receive lessons every week until the coronation day.

Leaked plans

Plans have now been leaked about the details of that day. There is no room for his son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan in the procession after Charles’s coronation, reports the British newspaper The Times on the basis of leaked plans.

The discredited Prince Andrew will also not walk on May 6, just like his daughters Beatrice and Eugenie. According to the newspaper, mainly ‘working’ members of the British royal family will be walking in the trip. The youngest participants are the children of Prince William and Princess Catherine.

It is not yet known whether Harry and Meghan, who have not had the best relationship with the family since their step back within the British royal family, will come to the coronation at Westminster Abbey in London at all. A spokesperson for the couple confirmed that the two have had an invitation.

