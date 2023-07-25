Essam Al-Sayed (Abu Dhabi)

The warning that coaches numbers in the UK are down by more than 100 compared to the past decade has sparked a move to address the growing trend towards centralizing the database of fewer yards, potentially to the detriment of the sport.

The number of licensed trainers in the UK has fallen to 553 from 666 in ten years, down 17 per cent, with the likes of Grand National winning trainer Oliver Sherwood out, citing unsustainable costs on necessities such as energy, feed and bedding.

The statistics prompted the National Coaches Union to act, with a number of meetings scheduled between junior trainers and the British Racing Establishment, trying to find a solution to the financial challenges facing their members, as well as other issues forcing them to quit racing.

The sport of horse racing is the second largest mass sport in Britain after football, and it has the longest history in the country and its roots extend back to the Roman era, and as is the case in the sport of football that originated in Britain as well and in which its laws were written in force until today, the traditions and laws of horse sports also originated and developed in Britain.

There are now 59 official horse racing tracks in Britain, the oldest of which is the Chester Racecourse, which dates back to the sixteenth century. British races take place on green grass and some of them are on an artificial track. The design of each track differs from the other, so that some horses shine on a specific track and not others. There is an English proverb that expresses this phenomenon in other walks of life, which is “each track has its own horse.”