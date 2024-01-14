London (Union)

Yesterday, the British Foreign Office stressed its complete rejection of any proposal to resettle Palestinians outside the Gaza Strip, expressing concern about the increase in settler violence in the West Bank since October 7, 2023. The British Foreign Office called on Israel, in a statement on the “X” platform, to protect Palestinian civilians. And stop all settlement activity.

This came after Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said that his country should not accept a situation in which two million Palestinians live in Gaza, adding that the number of Palestinians who will remain in the Strip “determines the way the issue of the day after the end of the war is discussed.”

In turn, Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir expressed his support for the idea of ​​resettling Palestinians from Gaza abroad, considering that the war represents “an opportunity to focus on encouraging the migration of Gazans.” The Israeli bombing led to the deaths of 23,843, while more than 60,000 were injured, according to the latest toll issued by the Palestinian Ministry of Health. More than 80% of the Gaza Strip's population was displaced to the south, where they were crowded into unqualified camps or even in parks, roads and streets.