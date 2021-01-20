About 50 British companies have moved to France. They began to flee because of Brexit (the country’s exit from the EU). About this at a press conference stated the head of the Bank of France François Villeroy de Gal.

Brexit helped the French economy to lure away some of the British companies and their assets (for a total of 170 billion euros), in 2021 this process will accelerate, the heads of the Central Bank are sure. Almost 2.5 thousand jobs have already been transferred from the UK to France.

In the first eight months of the fiscal year, UK government borrowing increased to a record £ 240.9 billion ($ 323 billion). The country faced the largest budget deficit in its history (in peacetime).

The UK officially left the European Union on February 1, 2020. The parties agreed on a transitional period until the end of the year. If London and Brussels did not have time to conclude a new trade agreement by the end of December 2020, this would lead to the introduction of customs borders between the country and the EU.